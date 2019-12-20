WiSA Announces the Launch of the Monaco 5.1 Plus Axiim LINK System, An Immersive Wireless Home Audio System from Platin, Tuned by THX

Supports Xbox One and All WiSA Ready Devices with High-Resolution Sound for Games, Movies and More with Multi-Channel, Multi Speaker Audio

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WiSA #audio—WiSA® LLC, the Wireless Speaker Audio Association, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced an updated edition of the successful Tuned by THX™ Monaco 5.1 Immersive Wireless Home Audio System™ from Platin—now bundled with the Axiim LINK Wireless Audio Transmitter. The new Monaco 5.1 Plus Axiim LINK System gives users even greater options to not only connect the Monaco 5.1 System to any WiSA Ready™* 2019 LG OLED or NanoCell TV, but to Xbox One systems (all models), Windows 10 PCs and Macs as well. It is available now at Amazon for a special holiday promotional price of $799.99—for a savings of $200.00 off of the original list price.

The Monaco 5.1 Plus Axiim LINK System delivers immersive, theater-quality experiences through the widely adopted WiSA audio standard, as well as its Tuned by THX calibrations that maximize the system’s audio performance. In this updated edition featuring the Axiim LINK, users can take full advantage of enhanced tuning capabilities, including EQ, channel trim and bass management. For Xbox players and esports enthusiasts in particular, this significantly heightens the surround sound experience to pull gamers even deeper into the action within the ultimate, wireless home entertainment environment.

“By including the Axiim LINK in this updated product SKU, audio enthusiasts have even more options to connect to the full range of Xbox One consoles and all WiSA Ready sources,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “Gaming experiences are also tremendously enhanced when incorporating the high-resolution sound that the updated Monaco 5.1 Plus Axiim LINK System provides. Gamers and entertainment enthusiasts alike will appreciate this impressive, wireless home audio system for seamless compatibility and concert-quality sound at an appealing price point for the holidays.”

The Monaco 5.1 Plus Axiim LINK System provides the following new features:

Inclusion of the Axiim LINK for connecting to all WiSA Ready sources, all Xbox One consoles, Windows 10 PCs and Macs

Free Axiim LINK mobile app for iOS and Android provides complete control. The app’s advanced features allow users to adjust volume trim on each independent speaker, adjust EQ settings and more

Special holiday offer provides $200 off with digital coupon available at purchase on Amazon

Standard features include:

Tuned by THX™ to verify the system has been calibrated for maximum audio quality

Wirelessly streams, immersive, 5.1 High-Resolution Audio

Uncompressed, 24-bit, 48 kHz quality, better than MP3 and CD

Less than 5.2 millisecond latency for picture-perfect lip sync

One microsecond synchronization between speakers for amazing accuracy and clarity

Setup in minutes, not hours

THX is dedicated to providing consumers access to great entertainment experiences, regardless of the environment and medium of consumption. The Platin Monaco 5.1 Immersive Wireless Home Audio System has been Tuned by THX to deliver an improved audio experience. THX has worked with Summit Wireless and WiSA engineers to create a set of high-accuracy filters and functionality within the Rx (wireless receiver) modules to provide the manufacturer with advanced loudspeaker tuning capabilities.

All WiSA Ready and WiSA Certified components work together seamlessly to deliver wireless, multi-channel audio capabilities and authentic concert and theater-quality sound that dramatically increases the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. As a result, consumers can expect a reliable and superior experience, but unlike traditional audio systems, set up is simple and takes just minutes, even for multi-channel setups.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high resolution, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

About THX

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. Over the last thirty-five years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, live events and automotive systems. Today, THX Ltd. continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist’s vision is delivered with integrity to audiences worldwide. For more information, visit: http://www.thx.com. Get social with us and stay up-to-date with all things #THXLtd: Twitter @THX; Instagram @THXLtd; LinkedIn “THX Ltd”; Facebook “THX Ltd.”

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

© 2019 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners. THX and the THX logo are registered trademarks of THX Ltd.

