WiSA Certifies Axiim Q UHD Media Center

Axiim Q UHD receives WiSA Certification and offers an amazing compliment of connectivity, control and user-friendliness

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA® LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, comprised of over 60 leading consumer electronics brands and founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced it has certified the Q UHD Media Center created by Axiim.

The Q UHD sets a very high standard for wireless audio video receivers (AVRs) with its advanced connectivity, wireless connection to all WiSA Certified™ speakers and premium tuning and control features that tailor the listening experience through a beautifully designed user interface. The Q expands on Axiim’s WiSA Certified wireless audio transmitter collection by joining the Axiim LINK transmitter which is designed for use with WiSA Ready TVs, PCs and gaming systems.

“We are excited the innovative Q UHD from Axiim achieved WiSA Certification,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “Axiim has been a leading WiSA player in the wireless audio category, and the Q sets a very high standard for wireless AVRs with its sophisticated feature set, user friendliness, and elegant style.”

“We strongly believe in the growing wireless home audio category and wanted to fill the need for an elite wireless AVR solution,” said James Hammer, CEO of Axiim. “The Q UHD is designed to deliver a premium user experience during system set-up, while tuning, and during daily use. WiSA technology enables uncompromised, immersive wireless sound for the Q UHD and numerous other Axiim products.”

The Q’s intuitive user interface and mobile app create an easy set-up and simple control of systems with up to 7.1 channels of audio support. This efficient set-up capability combined with wireless speaker connectivity eliminate the common barriers to entry for surround sound systems in the home. The Q delivers an uncompromised 24bit/96kHz HD wireless audio connection to any WiSA Certified speakers (Klipsch, Bang and Olufsen, others) including all Axiim loudspeaker products. The Q mobile app for iOS and Android offers complete control from anywhere the user’s home WiFi is available. Furthermore, the app and onscreen display provide access to the latest HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 compliant Blu-ray players, game consoles, and streaming devices connected to any of Q’s available inputs. The Axiim Q UHD is also the first WiSA Certified wireless AVR featuring 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) video support on six HDMI inputs. The 4K video resolution offers four times more color pixels than standard 1080p video, and combined with HDR video content, delivers superior contrast and more vivid video.

“We strongly believe in the growing wireless home audio category and wanted to fill the need for an elite wireless AVR solution,” said James Hammer, CEO of Axiim. “The Q UHD is designed to deliver a premium user experience during system set-up, while tuning and throughout daily use.”

The Axiim Q UHD is a premium wireless AVR solution for consumers who demand the perfect combination of simplicity, performance, connectivity and control. The Q is designed in the U.S. and works perfectly with all WiSA Certified speakers to create amazing and immersive audio experiences in the home.

The Q UHD is available on axiim.com, Amazon, and authorized Bang & Olufsen dealers worldwide.

About Axiim

Axiim, headquartered in the Seattle area, designs and manufactures wireless home theater loudspeakers and the award-winning Axiim Q audio/video media center. It is a member of the WiSA Association, as well as a Microsoft Partner and Intel Preferred Vendor. Our mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology for the consumer home entertainment markets.

All Axiim products leverage the WiSA technology to ensure interoperability between member brands, allowing retailers to provide audio/video products that meet the customer’s desired features and price points. For more information, visit axiim.com.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

© 2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Keith Washo



VP Global Partner and Channel Market Development



kwasho@wisaassociation.org

984-349-2727