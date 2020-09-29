WiSA Introduces SoundSend Home Cinema Audio Transmitter to Instantly Connect 100’s of Millions of Smart TVs to WiSA Certified™ Speakers

SoundSend is WiSA’s first-ever branded product to hit the market, allows for instant transmission of smart TV content to WiSA Certified™ speakers for a true cinema sound experience at home without speaker wires

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA® LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), is set to launch its WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter, the Association’s first branded product to hit the market since its inception. The SoundSend is an HDMI (or optical)-connected transmitter designed to make wireless multichannel audio accessible in minutes to nearly every smart TV. The product will be available for purchase in November of 2020 and will retail for $179 US MSRP.





“The SoundSend is the perfect solution to accompany today’s smart televisions that deliver millions of hours of highly-produced content with multichannel audio coming from hundreds of sources,” said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. “The product’s unprecedented and seamless connectivity provides consumers the freedom to mix and match WiSA Certified™ components to create a fully interoperable surround sound system.”

The WiSA SoundSend allows home cinema audio systems to be effortlessly set up using WiSA wireless audio technology. The SoundSend transmitter, which works with smart TVs with ARC/eARC capabilities, easily connects to WiSA Certified speakers from global brands like Klipsch, Savant, Dynaudio, Enclave Audio and more. Designed to enhance the simplicity of true multichannel audio by connecting to any smart TV, SoundSend delivers unparalleled high-definition audio without the hassle of wires, making it easy to connect without a complicated installation process.

In two easy steps, and without needing WiFi, one can connect WiSA Certified speakers to power and plug the HDMI transmitter into the TV. SoundSend then automatically finds and connects to WiSA Certified speakers. The TV remote is then used for daily operation while the SoundSend send app offers tuning features that customize the speaker system to personal preferences. Once setup is finalized, SoundSend, with its wireless audio quality of up to 24bit/96kHz, transmits up to eight audio channels and decodes Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital + and Dolby Atmos.

My Zone, one of SoundSend’s features, perfects the system by easily calibrating each speaker to the listener’s location to create a sweet spot for the best possible entertainment experience. The WiSA SoundSend brings true cinema sound to any home, making immersive audio available for everyone with a smart TV. This groundbreaking solution guarantees interoperability for a variety of the world’s leading audio brands and further showcases WiSA’s commitment to implementing worldwide standards for wireless, high-resolution, multichannel audio.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

