WIZARD WORLD™ Issues Call to Action to Its Fanbase: As Wizard World Begins Transforming the Real into the Virtual with its NFT Strategy, Wizard World Asks Fans to Help Beta Test

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wizardworld–Wizard Brands Inc.™ (OTCQB: WIZD), is pleased to announce Wizard World, a division of the company is developing its NFT strategy by transforming some of its most coveted physical memorabilia into NFTs. In order to give its fans more of what they want from Wizard – access to one-of-a-kind real and virtual collectibles from their favorite films and stars – Wizard World is launching a beta test with fans who want to weigh in on the future rollout of the company’s NFT strategy, which is aimed at incorporating NFTs into the Wizard World memorabilia marketplace. Register for the beta test here.

Wizard World plans to selectively explore its extensive Wizard World Vault™ collection of over 20,000 memorabilia items, along with acquiring new collectibles, to create provably unique digital collectibles linked to the physical assets. From superheroes to supervillains, nostalgic favorites to scream kings and queens, Wizard World will connect our fans’ current passions to their future digital collections.

“After listening closely to our fans’ desires, we are starting to develop our NFT strategy”, stated Wizard Brands CEO and Chairman Scott Kaufman. “After hearing from our avid consumer base, 70% of whom expressed a desire for physical memorabilia objects linked with digital renderings, Wizard World has begun the transition of reality to virtual leading toward the creation of our NFTs. By inviting fans to take part in beta testing, we’re hoping to give the fans more of what they want from the Wizard World memorabilia marketplace.”

The launch of NFTs is an exciting element of Wizard World’s progression into a technology company that connects our fans’ past to their future through NFTs, builds online interactive communities through live streaming events, and sells memorabilia across a wide spectrum of shared interest groups.

About Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: WIZD)

Wizard Brands, Inc. (www.wizardbrands.com) is an activist conglomerate that optimizes performance and profit in the companies it acquires, restructures, and operates.

Wizard World Virtual (www.wizardworld.com) creates and builds global interactive online communities for affinity groups by sourcing, producing, marketing, and streaming exclusive proprietary events and Signature Series content. Wizard World Virtual powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to connect directly with celebrities via a variety of video platforms.

Wizard World Vault (www.wizardworldvault.com) features some of the most popular pop culture memorabilia from the Wizard World Live and Wizard World Virtual events, along with items from featured artists and exhibitors in the memorabilia world.

Wizard World Live produces comic, gaming, and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests, and more. Each event features topical programming and entertainment with celebrity Q&A’s, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more.

Jevo (www.getjevo.com) is one of the world’s first fully automated gelatin shot makers. We are expecting to expand Jevo’s applications and are moving toward a distributor-based model. We intend to explore potential verticals, targeting the spa and fitness, medical, senior living, and educational sectors, among others, as Jevo’s patented gelatin delivery system has the potential to play in sectors far beyond the hospitality industry.

Fans can interact with Wizard World on www.wizardworld.com and www.wizardworldvault.com, in addition to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact



Andrew Barwicki



516-662-9461



Andrew@barwicki.com