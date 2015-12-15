WIZARD WORLD to Connect Fans with the Past through the Technology of the Future: Non-Fungible Tokens

Wizard World Plans to Launch Collection of Exclusive NFTs with Historical Event Footage and Memorabilia Items

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wizardworld–Wizard World, a division of Wizard Brands Inc. (OTCQB: WIZD), through its recently launched interactive Signature Series, connects our fans’ past with their present. Using 25 years of exclusive Wizard World (www.wizardworld.com) convention videos, recorded live interviews and memorabilia to create NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), Wizard World looks forward to connecting our fans’ past to their future.

The launch of Wizard World’s NFTs will be an integral part of Wizard World’s progression into a technology company that builds global interactive online communities for affinity groups by sourcing, producing, marketing, and streaming exclusive proprietary events and Signature Series, while monetizing unique content from the past and present through Wizard World Vault (www.wizardworldvault.com) and NFTs.

Scott Kaufman, Wizard Brands CEO and Chairman stated, “The blending of reality and fantasy has always been a part of Wizard Brands. With every show, every fan interaction and every digital moment those worlds collide in new and exciting ways. I feel strongly the NFT is a natural evolution for Wizard World and our fans. Although these are uncharted waters for everyone, we’re attempting to boldly go and mint nostalgia to the blockchain in a way that everyone will get enjoy for generations to come.”

About Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: WIZD)

Wizard Brands, Inc. (www.wizardbrands.com) is an activist conglomerate that optimizes performance and profit in the companies it acquires, restructures, and operates.

Wizard World Virtual (www.wizardworld.com) creates and builds global interactive online communities for affinity groups by sourcing, producing, marketing, and streaming exclusive proprietary events and Signature Series content. Wizard World Virtual powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to connect directly with celebrities via a variety of video platforms.

Wizard World Vault (www.wizardworldvault.com) features some of the most popular pop culture memorabilia from the Wizard World Live and Wizard World Virtual events, along with items from featured artists and exhibitors in the memorabilia world.

Wizard World Live produces comic, gaming, and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests, and more. Each event features topical programming and entertainment with celebrity Q&A’s, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more.

Jevo (www.getjevo.com) is one of the world’s first fully automated gelatin shot makers. We are expecting to expand Jevo’s applications and are moving toward a distributor-based model. We intend to explore potential verticals, targeting the spa and fitness, medical, senior living, and educational sectors, among others, as Jevo’s patented gelatin delivery system has the potential to play in sectors far beyond the hospitality industry.

Fans can interact with Wizard World on www.wizardworld.com and www.wizardworldvault.com, in addition to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

