Xsolla Unifies Skill-Based Gaming and Esports Platform, Monetization and Subscription Programs

Payment Journey Streamlined for Safe and Secure Transactions of VIP Tiered Subscriptions

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#esports–Xsolla, the video game commerce company powered by its Transaction Engine and Business Engine to help developers and publishers market, sell, connect and optimize their games globally, has launched their new esports solution, enabling video game developers, publishers, and esports event producers to create engaging fan experiences with safe and secure payment processing, globally. The new program provides a straightforward, streamlined solution for the fastest growing entertainment segment worldwide.





With Xsolla’s full suite of products, companies can work with esports properties or build their own esports platform with streamlined payments and subscriptions plans. With programs that scale from small local skill-based matchups to massive global majors, virtual and in-venue, a range of scalable solutions are available to elevate gameplay in the promotion of a title.

“It’s a great time for companies to engage with esports as the category continues to see major growth, with projections of over $1.1 billion in revenue and nearly 500 million viewers by the end of 2021,” said Berkley Egenes, VP of Marketing – Game Commerce at Xsolla. “Xsolla’s new solution, which we’ll keep adding new tools to based on partner needs, is designed to help companies build or expand their esports presence and monetize their efforts.”

Creating distinct esports experiences with Xsolla allows games and brands to:

Help Create a fanbase for game and brand : Xsolla will help create unique offerings to game platforms aimed at reaching fans around the world with skill-based game play opportunities and VIP content– tournaments, ranked play, and matchups encourage continuous and repeat gameplay as players try to earn status, rewards, and prizes – real and virtual.

: Xsolla will help create unique offerings to game platforms aimed at reaching fans around the world with skill-based game play opportunities and VIP content– tournaments, ranked play, and matchups encourage continuous and repeat gameplay as players try to earn status, rewards, and prizes – real and virtual. Reward loyal players: By providing a safe and secure competitive gaming experience, players have the opportunity to achieve visible status incentivizing them to earn VC/VI, and real-world currency and items based on match results, ranking, and loyalty.

By providing a safe and secure competitive gaming experience, players have the opportunity to achieve visible status incentivizing them to earn VC/VI, and real-world currency and items based on match results, ranking, and loyalty. Monetize the fan experience : Provide competitive players and local viewers the experience they want with VIP level, tiered subscriptions that provide exclusive access and opportunities to play in unique tournaments, go behind the scenes, earn rewards, and join the community with Xsolla Subscriptions.

: Provide competitive players and local viewers the experience they want with VIP level, tiered subscriptions that provide exclusive access and opportunities to play in unique tournaments, go behind the scenes, earn rewards, and join the community with Xsolla Subscriptions. Manage transactions safely and securely: Integrate Xsolla Pay Station and Anti-fraud to provide a consistent experience for fans and platform partners to measure, research, and manage payments with 700+ payment methods in 130+ currencies across 200+ geographies in 20+ languages.

To get more details on the offering, read our blog at: xsolla.blog/espt

Get started implementing your esports platform solution at: xsolla.live/espt

