Yugabyte Announces World-Class Speaker Lineup for Distributed SQL Summit 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Organizers of the Distributed SQL Summit today announced the lineup of speakers who will be presenting at the virtual event Sept.15-17, 2020. The Distributed SQL Summit, presented by Yugabyte, will feature keynotes and sessions from data infrastructure experts from organizations such as VMware, Twitter, Pinterest, Mastercard, Comcast, Kroger, and more.

This free event is dedicated to the topic of distributed SQL databases and will include case studies, best practices, and workshops to help attendees understand why and how to leverage distributed SQL systems to scale enterprise applications and services in the cloud.

“Distributed SQL is now well-established as a solid database complement for enterprise applications because of its ability to alleviate the challenges that organizations face when embracing multi-cloud architecture, while also offering geo-distribution, resilience, and scale,” said Bill Cook, CEO of Yugabyte. “We are excited and honored that so many experts and innovators in technology will share their real-world use cases and in-depth knowledge so that attendees can learn and then share their learnings with their organizations to accelerate their cloud native journeys.”

Key sessions include:

● Keynote: Kubernetes as a Universal Control Plane

○ Joe Beda, Principal Engineer, VMware

● Keynote: The Art of the State: Serverless Computing and Distributed Data

○ Joe Hellerstein, Chief Strategy Officer at Trifacta and Professor at UC Berkeley

● The Distributed Database Behind Twitter

○ Mehrdad Nurolahzade, Platform Engineer, Twitter

● Pinterest’s Exploration of Distributed SQL

○ Lianghong Xu, Engineering Manager Storage and Caching Team, Pinterest

● Monolith to Microservices

○ Brenesh Stanslas Flower Mary, Senior Architect, Wipro Digital

● Modernizing Application Development with Planet-scale GraphQL & Distributed SQL

○ Allison Kunz, Solutions Engineer, Hasura

● Panel: The Future of Data Infrastructure, A Telco Roundtable

○ Puneet Devadiga, Platform Architect, Rakuten Mobile

○ Hale Donertasli, Cloud Architect, Rakuten Mobile

○ Kartik Rallapalli, Architect, TracFone Wireless

○ James Taylor, Principal Engineer, Comcast

○ Prasad Radhakrishnan, VP Data Engineering, Yugabyte

“Developers, platform engineers, architects, and executives alike will gather at this year’s summit to learn about the power of distributed SQL,” said Karthik Ranganathan, CTO and Co-Founder of Yugabyte. “I am looking forward to the community getting together to hear from experts across companies large and small to discuss distributed SQL databases at all stages of usage–from what problems it could solve to experiences running in production at scale.”

Registration for the Distributed SQL Summit is now open, to register please visit: https://www.distributedsql.org/

