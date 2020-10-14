Zinklar Taps Medallia Insights Suite to Give Brands Deep Insights to What Consumers Want

SAN FRANCISCO & BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that Zinklar, the global SaaS platform for consumer insights based in Barcelona, Spain, is leveraging Medallia Insights Suite to fuel the company’s market research solutions and help its customers understand consumer wants and needs.

Zinklar will integrate Medallia LivingLens to help analyze media content (audio, video, photo, etc.) collected through Zinklar solutions in real-time. LivingLens multi-language automated transcription solution fits with Zinklar’s international presence including operations in Europe and America and hundreds of clients around the globe.

Thanks to Medallia’s focus on providing AI-based solutions, Zinklar will now be able to create and edit showreels in one dashboard efficiently as well as improve the ability to share the results in very few steps.

“The partnership will help us to improve our platform. Our more than 200 international clients will now enjoy the new functionalities that we will be able to offer. The agreement is going to provide our clients with unique tools to put the consumer at the center of their business and will allow them to take advantage of consumer insights to make the right decisions,” said Jonathan Cassoni, product lead at Zinklar.

“More than ever, the world is living online and brands need faster ways to gather consumer insights to understand what consumers want and what new innovations should take priority. Video is the future of research and we are thrilled to see Zinklar helping its clients keep pace with fast changing consumer demands,” said Eduardo Crespo, vice president EMEA, for Medallia.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com.

About Zinklar

Zinklar is the Consumer Insights SaaS platform that connects companies with consumers via mobile. It offers brands a product traditionally acquired via Market Research Agencies on a yearly subscription basis. With Zinklar, enterprises can get top consumer insights with 5x more research and increase their ROI with the same investment. Simple, easy and assisted by a team of specialised researchers, it’s the only platform that enables brands to interact with consumers anytime, anywhere and get unique top-quality insights on behaviour and attitudes due to its proximity to consumption. By adopting Zinklar, companies will be bringing consumer insights to the core of their business decisions, every day. More than 200 leading companies from all verticals, including Reckitt Benckiser, Duracell, Unilever, Orange and Nestlé, choose Zinklar to optimise their business strategies. zinklar.com

